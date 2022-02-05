Why am I only attracted to older women?

What you need to know:

I have realised that whenever I consider dating, I go for women who are more than 30 years.

I am a 24-year-old man.  I have realised that whenever I consider dating, I go for women who are more than 30 years. Do you think that this is a problem? If it is, what should I do?

