We cycle so that special needs children can have a ‘happy place’  

The cyclists pose for a photo with Furaha Centre founder Marek at the equator in Nanyuki. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • Marek Krakus runs Furaha centre in Meru County. 
  • Zbigniew reached out to Marek with the idea of raising funds through cycling. 
  • Ambassador Jacek Bazański flagged them off at his residence in Muthaiga, Nairobi. 

Zbigniew Ciszek, a Polish cyclist and philanthropist, was scrolling his Facebook page one day when he came across a fundraising campaign video by his fellow countryman Marek Krakus. The latter runs Furaha Centre in Meru County. 

