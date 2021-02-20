Pauline Ongaji | Nation Media Group

My Story: A bone marrow transplant saved my daughter from sickle cell

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Her daughter was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at eight months
  • For years, the child had frequent infections and numerous blood transfusions
  • The peak was in 2016 when she was eight years old and she had a massive stroke
  • The paediatrician recommended a bone marrow transplant in which their son was a donor
  • They raised seven million shillings for the procedure in India, and now at 13, their daughter is leading an ordinary life

"We discovered our daughter Marsha had sickle cell disease at eight months. Her feet and hands were getting swollen and after a couple of tests, the sickling test was positive.

