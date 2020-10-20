Tech Break: Local solution for web-based meetings

Gumzo- the Kiswahili word for chat- is a web-based platform on which you can host meetings. With video, audio and text-only chat functions, Gumzo is a unique platform that allows secure communication with unlimited time. Jay Shapiro is the founder and CEO of Usiku Games, the parent company that built Gumzo. The entrepreneur with over twenty years in the technology industry spoke to Life& Style through Gumzo and revealed how the journey has been so far.





Tell us more about Gumzo

Let me start from the background: I run a company called Usiku Games, and we make impactful games. We are also involved in efforts to fight climate change and women empowerment programmes. When Covid-19 hit, we realised that video conferencing had become a basic necessity in Africa. Our team worked round the clock to create Gumzo within two months. Gumzo is a web-based platform that was launched here in Kenya about two months ago, and we already passed 100K minutes. We intended to bridge the communicative gap that exists and solve a few other challenges that international platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet do not address sufficiently.





What makes Gumzo stand out?

The fact that Gumzo is made for Africa makes it stand out. However, numerous other fundamental features make Gumzo different from other platforms. First, the meeting time is unlimited. This means you will not need to worry that your meeting will end earlier than intended.

We have both free and premium plans. For a premium plan, you only pay a hundred shillings per week, and you can pay for the number of weeks you want. You can also make an unlimited number of calls during the week. With a premium plan, you can enjoy such features such as creating your own room and custom branding. We have mobile money payments services which make it even more convenient.

We have also added an entertainment function to our platform. Initially, we created it with the teacher and students in mind. That is why we made it possible for remotely located callers to play games and watch movies on Gumzo as if they were sitting together in one place.

You mentioned about solving problems that international platforms haven’t been able to.

One thing is that all the international platforms do not have their servers in Africa. For example, if we are using Zoom, our call will have to pass through China or the U.S where the servers are, using the undersea cables. This affects the quality of the call. We have our servers here in Kenya and South Africa, and that makes our calls much better. We have been able to maintain high-quality audio, high definition video and convenient chat functions.





From a commercial perspective, other platforms such as Zoom cut you off after forty minutes on their free plan. They have no encryption, and their payment style is post-pay plans.





For Gumzo, all the calls are encrypted, so you do not have to worry about the security of your communication. And of course, we have made the functionality very user-friendly.





Also, the fact that Gumzo is web-based means that you can access it through a smartphone or PC from anywhere. There is no app to download or any extensions to connect to. Once you sign up, you can enjoy an unlimited meeting time.





Gumzo has women’s only private channel. That sounds unique. What’s the motivation behind the concept?

As innovators, we are aware that some cultures are very conservative and do not allow women to speak up on an array of challenges. The women’s only private channel is meant to provide a safe space for them to speak up, engage and empower one another without facing any curtailment.





Should we expect a men’s only private channel?

(Laughs). Yeah, sure.





How many employees work for Gumzo?

Gumzo is a fast-growing platform that has directly employed over twenty-five Kenyans and still counting.





You mentioned something about charity.

Yes, we are currently giving 50 per cent of all the revenue we are collecting from Gumzo calls to the NGOs that are fighting the effects of Covid-19 in communities. We have made it our duty to return the resources within to develop our country and help fight the pandemic. If you use our local platform, you are helping create jobs and fight the epidemic at the same time.





Any plans for expanding?

Soon, we are working on launching in various African countries, including Nigeria, Madagascar, Guinea and South Africa. I believe this will be the next big thing on the continent.