So you think you have a date for Valentine's Day?

sad woman

This piece is dedicated to those who may be swimming in a sea of ignorance about their relationship status.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Esther Nyandoro

Trainee

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • You met online, and you were instantly smitten.
  • You talk every day, but for some reason, whenever you try to meet them in person, they are busy.
  • You have also never had a video call because they are either shy or their network is always poor.

Maybe you are one of those Kenyan women who sent herself a card and flowers on Valentine’s Day. Perhaps you are one of those who think they have a date for the big red day, or you are wondering whether your date will stand you up or not. Whichever the case, this piece is dedicated to those who may be swimming in a sea of ignorance about their relationship status.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.