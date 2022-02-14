What do men really want for Valentine’s? Seven Kenyan men tell us

valentine's day nairobi flowers

Nelson Munene of Pien Florist displays his flowers outside Nation Centre, Nairobi, on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Wangu Kanuri

There isn’t a shortage of advice on what to get your woman on Valentine’s Day. Heck, the day is practically tailor-made to meet the ladies’ needs. Just walk around most shopping malls and gift shops – the most common gifts are flowers, chocolates, wine and perfume.

