What do men really want for Valentine’s? Seven Kenyan men tell us

There isn’t a shortage of advice on what to get your woman on Valentine’s Day. Heck, the day is practically tailor-made to meet the ladies’ needs. Just walk around most shopping malls and gift shops – the most common gifts are flowers, chocolates, wine and perfume.

But what about gifts for men? And more importantly, what would men actually like to get on Valentine’s Day?

There’re lots of hilarious stories about men receiving the usual boxers, belts and watches since time immemorial. So Nation.Africa spoke to a few men who had this to say about what they want for Valentine’s this Monday.

Premium liquor

Mr Dennis Gathangu. Photo credit: Courtesy

Dennis Gathangu, 29, says he would love a pair of shoes and a bottle of whiskey as gifts on that day.

“I have received a Valentine’s gift before but I am more moved by the intention of gifting – that is why even minus the gift I would like, I will be more receptive to any given,” the digital taxi driver adds.

Journalist Jurgen Jackson, 26, says he is open for a surprise from his lady and would not pressure her to gift him, especially since Valentine’s is just a day’s celebration.

“I love spending quality time with my woman and if on that day she takes time off her busy schedule to spend time with me then that Valentine’s will be splendid,” he says.

‘Spoil me’

Francis Muchira, a computer scientist, considers it a good Valentine’s Day when he is treated and pampered.

“Every man has an inner child in them and if you get to tap that by spoiling me with a nice meal, perfume, a pair of shoes, all paid for by my woman, then that’s a good day,” he says.

The 25-year-old also adds that ladies should break the norm of men pampering them and reciprocate because they also love being appreciated and shown affection.

Kevin Omolo, 25, is aware that finding the right gift for men can be difficult and says his lady should be willing to gift him anything at her disposal.

“Shoes, video games, candlelit dinners are some of the things I would like from my lady,” the public relations practitioner adds.

‘Pimp my ride’

Mr Brian Masiali. Photo credit: Courtesy

For policy consultant Brian Masiali, 26, gifting men boxers and socks on Valentine’s day is ridiculous as those are clothing his woman can get him anytime and not on that ‘big day’.

“If my woman gifts me something of sentimental and real value then she is a real woman. For instance, pimp my car by either getting car accessories or perfume. Take us on a surprise dinner date and pay for it, get me fancy suits or a pair of jeans, T-shirt or full necks,” he added.

Mr Roy Wanjiku. Photo credit: Courtesy

Roy Wanjiku, 24, says his ideal Valentine’s gift from his lady would be anything handmade by her.

“Anything handmade, for example a card or a keychain, would arouse more feelings for her, especially the times I really miss her,” he says.

Mr Eric Kiarie. Photo credit: Courtesy

For Eric Kiarie, 33, Valentine’s day will be blissful if his wife is happy with the gift he plans to give her that day.