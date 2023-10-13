Voi to host Malaika Bango Night Festival

The Malaika Bango Night Festival takes place today (October 14) in the town of Voi. It will be a day of fun for lovers of traditional Taita music and dance starting this afternoon at Catholic Street, Voi and ending later tonight at Show Moto Lounge and Garden.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, Duncan Mwanyumba, the founder and convener of the event, said preparations for today's event were in full swing. It will not only be a day to celebrate the legendary Fadhili William of Malaika hit song fame, but also a birthday party for veteran Bango musician Mzee Joseph Ngala Mwenyewe.

The afternoon shows will also feature the Kishawi dances performed by the famous Gonda Yabara Isanga Mwazindika Dance Troupe. The Mwazindika dancers were particularly prominent during the recent Utamaduni Day celebrations in Nairobi. Fadhili, whose hit song Malaika is the flagship of the festival, died and was buried in Nairobi in February 2001.

As for Mzee Ngala, who turns 88, it will also be an opportunity for music lovers to celebrate him as one of the few surviving veterans of music from the Coast. Freshly Mwamburi is expected to entertain with his perennial hit Stella alongside his latest sensation Wakesho. Mwamburi's new song is also dedicated to Mombasa-based rhumba fan and manager PDG Mike Mwakamba (Panya Buku).