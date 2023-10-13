Spanish Foods and Wines Festival set for October 26 in Nairobi

The inaugural Spanish Food and Wine Festival will be held on 26 October at the Trademark Hotel in Village Market, Nairobi.

The open day is aimed at giving Kenyans in Nairobi and its environs an opportunity to sample various foods and wines from Spain.

It will also feature a wine tasting masterclass by renowned Kenyan sommelier Victoria Mulu-Munywoki, as well as visits to exhibitors of Spanish products. Victoria is an independent wine consultant with over a decade of experience both locally and in Europe.

According to Natalia Jiménez de Parga from the Spanish Embassy in Nairobi, the event is to showcase, learn and taste first-hand the different Spanish products on the Kenyan market.

"It will also be an opportunity to meet other professionals in the food and wine sector and create new business partnerships," she said. The event, which starts at 12 noon and ends at 6 pm, will be opened by Spain's Trade and Economic Counselor in Kenya, Ana Menéndez-Abascal Fernández.