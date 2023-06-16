Voi rhumba fans set for Ambro La Musica extravaganza

Rhumba fans in Voi town are in for a big rhumba festival in Mombasa on June 30 and July 1 at Show Moto Lounge and Garden featuring Mombasa-based Ambro La Musica band led by Ambro Djenie.

Managed by Panya Buku (PDJ Mike Mwakamba) of Panya Buku Entertainment, the group's tour is part of the group's efforts to diversify its shows by taking the rhumba shows to different counties. Notably, Panya Buku, who had a song dedicated to him by legendary former Orch Lipua Lipua singer Nzaya Nzayadio, is also using the planned tour as a homecoming to his home county of Taita Taveta.

For the first show, patrons will pay Sh300, while for the second show, it will be two bottles of beer.

Formed in 2007, the group is arguably one of the top live rhumba music groups performing at various venues in Mombasa. Bandleader Ambro attributes his inspiration in rhumba music to listening to the legendary Franco Luambo Makiadi and Wenge Musica BCBG bandleader JB Mpiana. During live shows, they perform other artists as well as their own songs such as Malezi ya Mama and Mugange Nyika (dedicated to Panya Buku).

In Mombasa, they regularly perform at Club Mios, Bamburi (Thursdays), Bottoms Up, Shanzu (Saturdays) and Divas Lounge, Bamburi (Fridays and Sundays). The group is also currently working on a new album.