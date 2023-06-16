Afro-Ngoma band to perform at Sippers and Diners in Hurlingham

The Afro Ngoma band, led by Ben Hinga, will perform tonight during the Saturday Vibes (Rhumba Night) at Sippers and Diners, Hurlingham in Nairobi. The group is one of the most popular multi-national live bands in Nairobi, performing at the same venue every Saturday.

They specialise in rhumba and zilizopendwa and local hits from Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Eastern Kenya. Others in the group include guitarist Laptop (Armel vudisa luyalu). Before joining the band back home in DR Congo, Laptop had stints with crooner Reddy Amisi, then in Kenya with General Defao (Big Stars band) and later with Vibration Musica in Nairobi.

The group also features veteran vocalist Sande Asweda (formerly of Musa Juma's Limpopo International band) alongside Salapata.

They perform every Monday at Allure on Kiambu Road, Tuesdays at Mullahs Lounge, Ruiru, and Wednesdays at Sky Lounge, CBD. Thursdays at Skypark Lounge, Thika Road (opposite Garden City next to Quivers Lounge) and Fridays at Pardus Lounge, Thika Town. On Saturdays they perform at Sippers and Diners in Hurlingham Shopping Centre and on Sundays at Daylight, Ananas Mall in Thika Town.