US-based Kenyan rapper Arsene Ngumi launches new ‘roots’ song

Budding Kenyan-born US- based hip -hop rapper Stain (Arsene Ngumi) this week launched online a new track Roots.

The song is not  only dedicated to going back to his Kenyan  roots but  highlighting  the trends among the youth and middle aged both in his ancestral homes both in Kiambu County and Mukurwe-ini in Nyeri County.

In a recent interview, Stain who lives  in Dallas,  Texas USA, pointed that he had been inspired about  rapping  about the  roots culture  through  some of  the  aspects  of  presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah, which according to him, looked at the prospects for medical, and perhaps  economic values of   Marijuana  alongside others.  The Skiza Code for the Roots song is 95 25 081.  His   new track is a follow up to his earlier one titled Redd.

Buoyed with the passion to transcend various cultural lifestyles he looks forward to releasing more songs in the near future.

