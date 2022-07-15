US-based Kenyan rapper Arsene Ngumi launches new ‘roots’ song

The song is not only dedicated to going back to his Kenyan roots but highlighting the trends among the youth and middle aged both in his ancestral homes both in Kiambu County and Mukurwe-ini in Nyeri County.

In a recent interview, Stain who lives in Dallas, Texas USA, pointed that he had been inspired about rapping about the roots culture through some of the aspects of presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah, which according to him, looked at the prospects for medical, and perhaps economic values of Marijuana alongside others. The Skiza Code for the Roots song is 95 25 081. His new track is a follow up to his earlier one titled Redd.