University of Nairobi to host Love Nairobi Festival

Preparations are in full gear for the Love Nairobi Festival to be held at the Nairobi University Grounds from Friday to Sunday next week. The gospel event is expected to feature performances by gospel musicians like Don Moen, Evelyn Wanjiru, Moji Shortbaba, Andrew Palau, Eko Dydda, Jabidii and Timeless Noel.

It will be an opportunity for gospel interaction from the young to the older generation during the free three-day festival. On Friday there will be an action sports zone and a children's area. Events start at 3pm.

Some of Don Moen's popular worship songs include 'God will make a way', 'Give Thanks' and 'I will'. As for Evelyn Wanjiru, her popular songs include Tunakuabudu, Utukufu and Baba Inuka, while Moji Shortbaba has songs like Dance ya Kanisa and Fiti Sana.

Elsewhere, the 'Music in a Chaotic World Show' will be held today at the Alliance Francaise Auditorium in Nairobi. The show, which is part of Africa Climate Week activities, will feature performances by Makadem, Ingrid, Jojj Porgy and Jack Miguna. Admission is free.

Meanwhile, in Eldoret, Tamasha Sports Bar and Grill will host the Afrobeat and Amapiano Brunch Affair today. It will be a night of the best with the resident DJ.