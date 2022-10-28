Tusker Octobafest 2022 weekend in Nairobi

The three-day Tusker Oktobafest beer festival is on today and tomorrow at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi. It is an opportunity for beer lovers to team up to listen to music, and sample various beer flavours and food at the show.

There are three stages for performances by 70 artistes with shows slated to start at 2 pm till late at night.

Those expected to perform at the show include Khaligraph Jones, Nadia Mukami, Mejja and Nyashinki. Revellers have the option of redeeming two Tusker cans at the gate for every ticket purchased.

Elsewhere, a choma festival is lined up tonight at The Garden in Bondo, Siaya County. The show is expected to feature performances by Elisha Toto, Prince Indah, Musa Jakadalla and Odongo Swagg. Others are Ogina Koko, Ajo Mbuta and host Jalang’o. There will be plenty of African delicacies and drinks from 6 pm.

In Nakuru the Cham Cham Kalenjin Night show is set to be held next Saturday at the

Nakuru Athletics Club. It will be an evening of the best of Kalenjin music from Kendagor, Sweetstar, Olessos Melodies, Subembe, 2nd Junior and DJ Sutai. Entrance will be Sh600 (regular) and Sh1,000 (VIP). The show, organised by Beat Nation, starts at 5 pm.

Arrangements are in full gear for the Choma na Ngoma Festival set for next Saturday at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi. A host of artistes have been lined up to perform at the show. The show is set to start at noon until late. Entrance is Sh1,500 (advance) and Sh3,500 (VIP).