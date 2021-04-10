Tribute to Gacheru, ‘Mwendwa Wakwa Mariru’ hit maker

Albert Gacheru

Albert Gacheru during an interview with the Nation on June 1,  2011.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

The death on Monday evening of veteran Gikuyu Benga star Albert Gacheru Kiarie marked the end of the career of one of Kenya’s most prolific music producers. He doubled as a crusader against copyright infringements.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How Covid-19 has triggered the dawn of sexless marriages

  2. PRIME How to pay off your debt fast: Your DIY guide

  3. Metha ya Kagoni: I have had to deal with fake people on my YouTube channel

  4. Adopting a cat helped beat my pandemic blues and founded a new business

  5. Great escapes in the zoned counties despite the pandemic

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.