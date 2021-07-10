Tom Mboya
Tom Mboya: The man Kenya cannot forget

By  John Mwazemba

  • Former Cabinet Minister Tom Mboya was shot dead in Nairobi on July 5, 1969 aged just 39.
  • History, it has been said, admires the wise but elevates the brave. And history is kind to Tom Mboya.

Tom Mboya’s life is like a loud and dramatic narrative — with allegorical flashes of lightning and claps of thunder — he was spectacular and flamboyant. Like the biblical Prophet Elijah, he enters Kenya’s political scene like a tempest and goes out in an instant like a whirlwind; only that Elijah goes out in a chariot of fire and Mboya is gunned down.

