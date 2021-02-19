Them Mushrooms band is back with ‘Luganda' beat

Them Mushrooms band leader John Katana is back on the music scene with a new track titled “Weebale Nnyo” (thank you in Luganda) praises the hospitality he was accorded during a visit to Uganda.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, Katana who leads the legendary Them Mushrooms Band, said the song was a way of appreciating and encouraging the working relationships between Kenyan and Ugandan artistes.

“It was during a working tour to Kampala, alongside other Kenyan musicians that I got the chance to interact with Ugandan artistes. That was when I chose to compose the song in appreciation for the hospitality especially the delicious Ugandan cuisine,” he said.

Founder and leader of the Kayamba Afrika group Juma Odemba. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

On the new song Katana was backed by guest singer Juma Odemba (founder and leader of the Kayamba Afrika group), who accompanied him on the Ugandan tour and Them Mushrooms counterpart Hassan Mandingo.

While in Uganda, he recalled also interacting with veteran Ugandan musician Sammy Kasule who was once based in Kenya.

Ugandan musician Sammy Kasule. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The new song is a follow up to another single “Ni Jumamosi” a track dedicated to their fans. One of the group’s most notable compositions is the household hit song “Jambo Bwana” (composed by Teddy Kalanda Harrison)

As Katana noted, though live shows have been hampered by Covid-19 pandemic, they have continued to rehearse with occasional virtual performances.

“We have several other new tracks which we are working on hope to release soon,” Katana said.

The current Them Mushrooms band includes Billy Saro (bass guitar), Hassan Mandingo (drums), Hamisi Manchester (lead guitar), Kalume Harrison (saxophone) and Katana (keyboards).

Them Mushrooms band members (from left) John Katana, Hamisi Madonga, Hassan Mandingo and Billy Sarro during a show at the Alliance Francaise auditorium on July 14, 2020. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

In December this year, the group which started as a family band in Mombasa, will be marking its 49th anniversary since formation.

Of the founder members it is only Katana and Billy are still actively involved in one Kenya’s longest surviving bands.

After performing at various beach hotels in Mombasa, the band relocated to Nairobi in the mid-1980s where they performed at the Carnivore Restaurant, Panafric Hotel among other spots in the city.

Some of the band’s popular albums include “Mama Africa” ( 1983), “At the Carnivore ” (1987), “Going Places” (1988),” Where we Belong” (1990) and “Zilizopendwa” (1991).

Musica International group leader Lesasa Jocker performs with his team in Nairobi in 2012

Meanwhile, visiting Dubai -based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker and his group Bilenge Musica International Original will perform at the Dream Village Restaurant in Nairobi’s South B tonight. The show will run from 3pm to 8.30pm. Entrance fee is Sh300.

Last evening, they performed at the Under the Radar in Kilimani, Nairobi.