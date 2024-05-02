Ask HR: How can I make the HR function more popular?

I have recently been appointed head of HR at a bank. It seems that the HR function is not popular in many organisations, including here. What can I do to change this perception?



In the absence of pressing needs that necessitate interaction with the function, employees tend to shy away from HR. And yes, in some organisations, HR is snubbed altogether. HR can sometimes be perceived as an organisational police unit with a penchant for finding fault and meddling with or depriving staff their freedom.

Other times, it could be seen as a cost centre that is out of touch with the immediate priorities of an organisation.

These perceptions may arise from poor historical stereotypes, unsubstantiated biases, or indeed contemptible behaviour on the part of individuals in HR that perpetuates such views.

This notwithstanding, there are refreshing narratives of HR demonstrating and delivering value in some organisations.

Consider a few questions: How well do you understand the context and priorities of your organisation? How can you help employees to reap the best from their experiences and support your organisation to make the most of its talent? How might you isolate and share insights that improve the quality of decisions and outcomes in your organisation?

How might you nurture and sustain meaningful relationships with stakeholders? What about keeping your finger close to the pulse of employee sentiment? Do you know what your employees think about your function?

While the perception of HR may be steeped in scepticism and indifference in many organisations, it is not immutable. As you seek to overhaul the brand of HR in your organisation, be prepared for changes that bring you discomfort. This process may entail some heavy lifting especially as you forge the necessary rapport with stakeholders.

Remember that employees do not experience HR as an inanimate function. They experience the individuals it comprises, you included.

Can you cultivate greater responsiveness and agility in addressing employee concerns? What interesting ideas come to mind as you reflect upon these questions? Supposing you were not in HR, how would you want your HR function to behave? What means exist for you let your organisation appreciate the role of HR?