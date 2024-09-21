Ted Kalanda burial: Why family won't honour Them Mushrooms founding band leader's last wish

Them Mushrooms founding band leader Ted Kalanda Harrison, who died on Tuesday at the age of 72, will be buried next Saturday at the Mushroom Villa in Kaloleni, Kilifi County.

According to family members, Kalanda’s wish was that he should be buried three days after his demise. But the family settled on next Saturday to allow more people to attend the funeral.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, Kalanda’s younger brother and fellow musician John Katana Harrison said the decision had been arrived on after careful consideration.

“We opted to delay the burial, contrary to his wish, but due to public requests as many people are expected to travel from other parts of the country and abroad to attend his funeral," Katana said.

Katana also said their intention was to have many of the band’s fans, former band members and fellow musicians attend the Kalanda’s burial.

Kalanda, who succumbed to a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, had lost his eyesight at the time of death due to the illness.

His death follows that of his youngest son, Louis Malushani, who died in Greece in July.

Ever since he retired from music due to ill-health, the composer of the popular Jambo Bwana hit song had been living at the Mushrooms Villa in Kaloleni, Kilifi County.

His younger brothers, John and Billy Sarro, are now the only surviving members of the original Them Mushrooms. His others brothers George Ziro and Denis Kalene, who were also part of the band, are now both deceased.

Meanwhile, several public figures have continued playing glowing tributes to Kalanda. Among them is US-based Congolese musician Samba Mapangala, veteran media personality Fred Obachi Machoka, gospel musician Princess Farida and her brother Kanda King.

Princess Farida recalled how Kalanda mentored and inspired her by allowing her to perform alongside Them Mushrooms.

Various politicians from the Coastal region have also condoled with the Harrison family following Kalanda’s demise.

Most FM radio stations have also been entertaining fans with some the Them Mushrooms’ popular songs like Wazee Wakatike, Nyambura, Ndogo Ndogo, Unkula Huu and Hapo Kale.