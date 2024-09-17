Ted Kalanda, Them Mushrooms founding leader and 'Jambo Bwana' composer, dies at 72

Top Kenyan musician and Them Mushrooms founding band leader Ted Kalanda Harrison is dead.

Kalanda, 72, died at his rural home in Kaloleni, Kilifi County after a long battle with cancer.

Kalanda's younger brother, John Katana, who is the current band leader, confirmed the sad news to Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

"It has been a long painful journey for our eldest brother who was a source of inspiration to all of us," Katana said.

Kalanda, who had been battling cancer since 2018, had lost his eyesight at the time of his death.

The deceased will be best remembered for his composition of the evergreen Jambo Bwana hit song.

Jambo Bwana by Them Mushrooms

The song gained international fame and was redone by several artistes both locally and abroad.

Kalanda, whos was an accomplished saxophone player and vocalist, founded Them Mushrooms in 1972.

The group was founded in Mombasa as a family band. It remains one of the longest-surviving Kenyan bands.

In the original group were brothers Teddy Kalanda, George Zirro (deceased), Billy Sarro, Denis Kalume (deceased) and John Katana.

Currently, the group features Katana, Sarro and some session members.

In the late 1980s, the band relocated from Mombasa to Nairobi and released the popular At the Carnivore album.

After a short-lived change of name to Uyoga Band in 2002, the band readopted its original name.

Other popular songs that the band is known for include Unkula Huu, Wazee Wakatike, Nyambura, Ndogo Ndogo and Hapo Kale.

Kalanda's eldest son, Henry Harrison, is also a musician who is based in Sweden alongside his wife and fellow musician Lioness Afreeka.

Meanwhile, fans of the late Kalanda have paid glowing tribute to the late musician.