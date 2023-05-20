Tamco music line special Madaraka show as Kanda Junior’s live shows resume

Madaraka Day Koroga na Tamco

As part of the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations, members of the Tamco music led by Epha Maina will on June 1 host a special musical show dubbed Koroga na Tamco at the OJ Lounge Reloaded off the Northern Bypass near Ruiru town.

According to Epha, others expected to perform during the show include Tony Young, Simon Kihara Musaimo, Gacathi, Joy Macharia, veteran James Wahome Maingi, Kui Sikiliza, Elizabeth Nyambere and Joyce Wamama.

“We intend to use the event to celebrate some of the achievements of musicians not only from Mount Kenya but from other parts of the country in the last six decades,” he said.

Notably also members of Tamco have lauded the support from President William Ruto in acquiring land for the music sacco in Murang ‘a County. The main branch of the music sacco is located at Kenol , Murang’a. They also have plans to set up branches in Machakos, Kakamega, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa and other counties across the country.

For Epha, he will also use the occasion to launch his latest song Nyakinyua ya Elnino. Joyce Wamama is reputed for her prowess in Mugithi circles.

The show is set to start at 4pm.

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, Capital FM Radio station will next Friday host the “Rhumba ya Capital Show” at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

The event is intended to be a celebration of the best of Kenya music by a popular DJ and the Bilenge Musica International band led by Lesasa Jocker.

Kanda Junior live shows

Sensational dancer and singer Kanda Junior resumes his Friday shows at Club Country - Muthiga Inn on Nairobi - Naivasha highway (past Kinoo)..

He also performs every Wednesday at Club City Space on Moi Avenue (opposite Galitos).

Backed by his team of dancers, he also performs every Saturday at Club Platinum next to Kenya Cinema. Meanwhile popular musician Samidoh is set to perform tomorrow at Club country - Muthiga Inn.

Elsewhere, Benga songbird Linet Aluoch Pamba and her Karapul Jazz Band will tonight perform during a Benga extravaganza at the E-tone Hotel (opposite Oyugis market) in Oyugis, Homa Bay County. She is also putting the finishing touches to her next album which will feature tracks like Nashon Angudha, Sue Nyamawira, and Abuto Johnson. Notably Nashon Angudha is dedicated to Nashon who is a parliamentary aspirant for the Dagoretti North seat in the 2027 electionsm, while Abuto Johnson is a fan and friend of Linet’s who lives in UK.