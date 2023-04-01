Lokassa's funeral service to be held today

The funeral service for legendary Congolese guitarist and composer Denis Kasiya Lokassa ya Mbongo is set for today in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA.

According to a tentative funeral programme that was released last weekend, his former counterparts, fans, relatives and well-wishers were to meet last evening at Tokoss, St Manchester, New Hampshire.

This will culminate in the funeral service to be held today at the Conner Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Centre in Nashua. Later this evening the mourners are expected to converge again on Tokoss in Manchester.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, fellow musician Mekanisi Modero said he had been liaising with his other US-based counterparts like singers Wawali Bonane, Shimita El Deigo and guitarist Ngouma Lokito about the funeral plans.

“There is the possibility of having his body flown back home to DR Congo for burial next week.

This is going by the preliminary arrangements in liaison with his family members and the Congolese government,” he said.

Some of Lokassa’s children live in Europe while the rest of his family members are back home in DR Congo.

The seasoned guitarist and composer, who was aged 80, succumbed to a long illness on March 14 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua. According to his counterparts and family members, he had been battling diabetes and a mild stroke suffered from in 2017.

Before settling in the USA, he was in Paris, France where he was the band leader of the Soukous Stars band. Some of his popular compositions include Marie Jose, Monica and Sophia.

Meanwhile, the funeral arrangements for legendary singer and composer Saak Sakul who died in Paris are ongoing. Like his ÜS- based counterpart Lokassa ya Mbongo, plans are also underway to have his body flown back to Kinshasa.

Saak “Sinatra” rose to fame as a founding member of the Trio Madjesi group. Also known as Orch Sosoliso (an offshoot of Orch Veve) it featured his counterparts Angolan Mario Matadidi “Buana Kitoko” and Marcel Loko Massengo:” Djeskain”.

'Rhumba Yaba Boss' shows with Lesasa Jocker

Popular Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker backed by his group Bilenge Musica International is due to stage a special “Rhumba Yaba Boss” show tonight at the Pitstop Grill and Lounge on Langata road, Nairobi.

Speaking earlier this week to Saturday Nation, Lesasa who recently returned from Dubai where he has been based, said he would perform every Saturday at the same spot.

Every Friday the group performs at the Alaska Lounge in Nairobi West while on Wednesdays the group performs at the Kifaru Place ( opposite Next Gen Mall) on Mombasa Road.

Next Thursday the group will perform at the Treasure Gardens at Kilimani also in Nairobi.