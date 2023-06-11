Super Mazembe star following in his father’s footsteps

“My father told me I was born in 1980 when his band, Orchestra Super Mazembe, was based at the famous Starlight Club, currently Integrity Centre in Nairobi.

He gave me the name Disco because entertainment joints by then were referred to as disco clubs, claiming I appeared and acted just like him.

He used to say, “this boy behaves like me!”

Like his late father Longwa Didos Mutonkole, who passed on in 2000 aged 50, Longwa Ngoie aka Disco, 41, is a music composer, vocalist and band leader.

His 19-year-old Orchestra Bana Mazembe band is based in Nairobi, but occasionally tours various parts of the country.

“I had a close relationship with my father as a child and he will forever remain my music role model. He did not want me to start music at an early age, but I could occasionally sneak and attend their live shows. He always urged me to take education seriously.”

Ngoie, who also plays drums, studied music as a subject before he was allowed to start attending Super Mazembe practice sessions, where he started gaining skills to sing.

He started performing with the band after school and got deep into composing songs under the leadership of the late Kasongo Wa Kanema, who took over the band following the death of Longwa Didos.

Ngoie, who is also a studio arranger, launched his music career while working at Watoto Studios in Nairobi alongside Kasongo, who was the studio manager. Atia Jo, Vicky Numbi and Ricky Bila, who have since passed on, also worked at the studio.

In the band also was veteran guitarist Loboko Pasi, whose talent influenced later generations of musicians. Loboko, Madjo Maduly and Okello Jose are the only surviving members of the original Super Mazembe.

The band was still trading under the name Super Mazembe before the name was dropped in 2006 after most of the founder members passed on.

Ngoie, who holds a diploma in computer science, said if he wasn’t a musician he would probably be practicing journalism.

Ngoie, who was born to a Kenyan mother, the late Victoria Kanini, hails from Lubumbashi in Likasi, a region that produced many top musicians including Tshala Muana.

The last born in a family of six, Ngoie says three grandchildren of the late Longwa Didos have followed the grandfather’s footsteps.

Ngoie, who has composed many songs including Asira and Bamazembe, said the song Asira sung in Kiswahili has taken the lead earning enarning enough to improve lives members of his band members.

Ngoie has thanked band supporters and well-wishers including Dr Nelson Sechere, Sammy Njiru Mokonzi, Olivia, Robi Mwalimu, Okatch Denis, Baruch Otieno, Hegal Kagendo, Antony Juma, Edward Madede, Philp Didi, Shadrack Malaki and George Owino.

Bana Mazembe performs in different joints including Jates Lounge (Lazinos) in Nairobi West on Tuesdays, Jates Lounge Buru Buru (Thursdays), Ozone Grill Ngong Road (Fridays), Pots and Palms in Riverside Drive (Saturdays) and Nyayo Stadium’s Kuche Kuche on Sundays, with all shows starting at 7pm till late.

“While still young, I admired Tabu Ley and Grand Kalle because they were very good singers, but today I’m a fan of JB Mpiana of Wenge BCBG, Werrason Maison Mere and Ferre Gola because of their musical arrangement, though Ferre has the best voice of all," he said.

“I like Ferre because of his gifted voice. He can sing well all popular songs, including the oldies of the late Franco, Tabu Ley, Madilu, Pepe Kalle, Josky Kiambukuta and Mayaula Mayoni among others.”