Samba Mapangala releases new song titled 'Hekima'

Samba Mapangala

Congolese musician Samba Mapangala.

Photo credit: Amos Ngaira | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

US-based Congolese musician Samba Mapangala recently launched a new single titled Hekima online. The new single is a follow-up to another one titled Mapenzi Yetu, which will be part of an album he is planning to release later in the year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.