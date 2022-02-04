Samba Mapangala releases new song titled 'Hekima'

US-based Congolese musician Samba Mapangala recently launched a new single titled Hekima online. The new single is a follow-up to another one titled Mapenzi Yetu, which will be part of an album he is planning to release later in the year.

Speaking recently to Saturday Nation, Mapangala said the new single, which contains some spiritual lyrics, has a special message of cohesion among music fans.

“Despite not being able to stage live shows due to Covid-19 restrictions, I have continued produced music online as well as interacting with my fans,” Mapangala said.

The Vunja Mifupa hit maker, who relocated from Kenya to the US in the late 1990s, said he is poised to scale greater heights with more releases in the near future.

In the new single Hekima, Mapangala was backed by US and France-based artistes, including singers Nyboma Mwandido, Elba and Wuta Mayi as well as solo guitarist Caen Madoka, Jaja Bashengezi and veteran bass guitarist Ngouma Lokito. On percussions were drummer Komba Bellow and Kenyan Joseck Akisoye of the Jabali Afrika group.

Besides Vunja Mifupa, some of Mapangala’s earlier popular songs include Virunga, DuniaTunapita, Maisha ni Matamu and Marina.

Mapangala's fans in Nairobi have fond memories of the days when he used to perform with Orch Les Kinois and later Orch Virunga at Garden Square Restaurant and at the legendary Starlight Night Club.