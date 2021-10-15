Station Japan Fiesta to entertain fans at Maxy's Lounge

Rhumba fans in Nairobi can look forward to “Rhumba Sato” special show by the Station Japan Fiesta at Maxy’s Lounge in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, Enterprise Road.

The group, led by Evala Mbuta Msawureji, is expected to dedicate today's show to music by the legendary Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi who died 32 years ago.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier in the week Evala said they will also entertain their fans with tracks from their latest album Escalier as well as some of their earlier songs.

Fiesta Japan Band, which is currently a resident band at Maxy’s Lounge, is an off-shoot of the Station Japan Band that was led by stage show wizard Raja Kula.

Besides the music, revellers will also be enjoy African buffet featuring kuku kienyeji, mbuzi choma, beef, mboga kienyeji and fish.