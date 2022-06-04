Starting High School, the book every Form One should read with avidity

William Arthur Ward talked of four steps to achievement: One, planning purposefully. Two, preparing prayerfully. Three, proceeding positively. And four, pursuing persistently. Starting High School: Form One Transition Guide is a good book that sheds bright light on these steadfast steps that can equip a Form One student with stupendous starting strong strategies.

The book is a good guide on matters time management, ways of coping with peer pressure, warding off herd mentality, wise use of pocket money, taking care of hygiene and health, some study strategies, making friends, cordial relations with teachers, mitigation and management stress.

Moving from primary to secondary school is a significant step in the life of any learner.

Being a new environment, every learner requires to adjust, adapt and advance. Knowing what to expect can help a Form One survive and thrive.

No student can excel without diligence plus discipline. Jim Rohn put it aptly: “Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishments."

Indeed, only those who desire to reach and keep their places at the top must be prepared to be masters of themselves. Every learner must resist drug abuse, aberrant sexual behaviour, laziness and lassitude.

Book title: Starting High School: Form One Transition Guide

Authors: Dr. F. Musitwa, Dr. V. Mukite, Fidelis Nakhulo and Kahi. A. Indimuli

Reader: Victor Ochieng’

Occupation: Writer and motivational speaker in schools.