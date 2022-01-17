Starting A Healthy Family: Book that explores secrets of great family life

  • As a compilation of stories that were published in the defunct Family Focus Magazine, the book covers a wide range of family issues.
  • The 110-page book looks at what marriage is and the sanctity of an institution Dr John Kimathi Nkanatha calls God’s gift.

English novelist and playwright, Marge Kennedy, once said, “In truth, a family is what you make it”. Nothing best captures the essence of this quote than a book by seasoned scholar Dr John Kimathi Nkanatha.

