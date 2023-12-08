Special Rhumba Night set for Ongata Rongai

A special rhumba night to celebrate the life of Congolese musician Tshala Muana will be held this Saturday at The Rovers BBQ in Ongata Rongai (opposite Laiser Hill).

The special rhumba night, to be hosted by Mama Afrika Elombe alongside DJ Roberto, will feature the best of Tshala's music.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Mama Afrika (who is also a TV presenter) said she had decided to join forces with others to celebrate Tshala's musical journey. "Tshala's singing and dancing has been an inspiration to the musical culture of many of her fans. " she said.

They have also lined up a 'Mutwashi' dance show to showcase Tshala's favourite dance.

The show is scheduled to start at 7pm. Beers will be available at a special price of Sh275. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to host a Rhumba Night every Saturday at the same venue.