Social Sunday Fashion Brunch show

The third edition of the Social Sunday Fashion Brunch is scheduled for next Sunday with participants drawn from all-you-can-eat food, a live band, a welcome cocktail and fabulous people.

Notably, the event follows two successful editions — which are a partnership between award-winning stylist and Nation fashion columnist Connie Aluoch and Nairobi’s The Social House. The curated series is to promote the Made in Kenya, #BuyKenyaBuildKenya initiative and will this time feature three designers showcasing their work.

Genteel is a classic menswear brand, 2NU targets the elegant woman while IKwetta specialises in handcrafted leather bags and footwear by Kenyan artisans with a focus on sustainability.

In support of creative sustainability, designers sell their collections at a pop-up during the brunch and thereafter selected pieces are sold at the Social House Retail Wall. This gives the designers access to local consumers, international travellers and the business community that stay at The Social House. Advanced tickets are available at www.Kenyabuzz.com.

Meanwhile, the Choma na Ngoma Festival will be held on November 5 at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. Those expected to perform at the show include Khaligraph Jones, Nadia Mukami, Mejja, H-Art the Band, Exray, Mbuzi Gang and Sanaipei Tande. The show is set to start at 12pm and end late. Elsewhere, in Mombasa Ricky Mulolo and his group, Idologia Musica are on stage every Saturday at the Queens Court Hotel, Utange near the Wema Centre.