Ruai Gardens to host Kenya Cane pack launch show

A special music extravaganza sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spirit brand Kenya Cane is set to be held on Saturday at the Ruai Gardens on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The show to mark the revamped packaging of Kenya Cane will be headlined by brand ambassador Savara Mudigi, Prince of Rhumba Cane- Simply Yaba, Alex Kasau (Katombi), DJ Demakufu, JKUAT Band and the Sarakasi Dancers.

Notably, Savara Mudigi (of Sauti Sol group fame), is known for vocals on songs like Balance, Changes, and Time Flies alongside other tracks. Alex Katombi has lined up some of his popular Kamba Benga songs like Kisinga, Tusimu and Sherehe. As for Simply Yaba, he has rhumba tracks lined up as She Can Get It, If Rhumba Chose Me and Jatelo.

Saturday’s event will mark a significant milestone for Kenya Cane which has been in the market for 47 years now. Revellers will be required to buy Kenya Cane 250ml for 1 ticket or 750ml for three tickets at the gate. The show is set to start at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, The Maze 2024 1st edition is set to be held this Saturday at the Labona Pronto, Capital Heights, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

For Country music fans, it will be the “Karaoke Meets Country” show to be held at the Entumo Lounge in Nairobi. It will feature Kamson, Mc Titus Wagithomo, Sir Ted, DJ Miles and DJ Rhymes.

The Ultimate Karaoke show is set to start at 6pm.