Johnny Junior lines up rhumba shows at Kilimani’s Treasure Gardens

Popular rhumba musician Johnny Junior backed by his BV Band will tonight perform at the Treasure Gardens on Argwings Kodhek Road, (opposite Kilimani Primary School), Kilimani, Nairobi.

He is known for some of his popular songs like Vinny, Mashabiki, Ösiepe and Nyaremo. The entrance is Sh500. They are set to perform at various other spots later in the week.

Elsewhere, rhumba DJ Marto Sibuor will on Sunday host the “The Kiketi Rhumba Sunday show” at the Game Changers Lounge and Sports Club in Lucky Summer, Nairobi. He will be backed by DJ Izzo, while the host will be Don Tello.

Meanwhile, Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) brand Tusker Premium Cider will on Saturday be hosting the Cuban dance party dubbed Cheers to the Real Ones at Artcaffe Gastro Bar on Waiyaki Way, Westlands. It will be an evening of Cuban dance performances featuring custom Tusker cider and Cuban cocktails, a delectable menu featuring luscious dishes accompanied by lively Cuban rhythms.

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, it is set to be a weekend of rhumba action at the Club Vibro off Langata Road. It starts tonight and every Saturday with the Bakijana Rhumba Band at the club behind the T-Mall on Langata Road. Meanwhile, on Sunday and every Sunday the same spot hosts the Afro Sounds led by Elvis Lola. Every Friday it’s the Rhumba Japan Band led by Goby Makabi Manenga.

Elsewhere, it will be the Delta Motorsport Attack Round one to be held at the Whistling Moran Track located at Athi River. Also, The Maze 2024 first edition is set to be held next Saturday at the Labona Pronto, Capital Heights, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

In Nakuru, the Smirnoff Unleash Your Edge Fiesta will be held on Saturday at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

DJ Papa Chally. Photo credit: Courtesy

The King Lion Sounds reggae group will on Saturday and every Saturday host “Mature Reggae” shows at the Blue Hut Hotel on Park Road (Opposite Muslim Academy) in Ngara, Nairobi. Revellers will be entertained by DJ King Papa Chally, DJ Crown Tubbs, DJ Derrick, DJ Klymax, Stiches and Bway Junior. The guest DJ will be Daddy Chosse.

Plenty of drinks and African food will be available. Shows start at 4pm.

Every Wednesday they entertain reggae fans at Egesa villa in Umoja estate, and on Fridays at Johnie's tavern, Jonsaga . On Sundays the King Lion Sounds team is at Lexx Lounge along Outer Ring Road, Ruaraka. Shows start at 6pm.

Meanwhile, the Bob Collymore Jazz Festival 2024 is set to be held today at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi. It will be a celebration of African Jazz. It is expected to feature artistes from Kenya, Tanzania, Congo, Belgium and others. Among those expected to perform will be Tanzanian Humphrey Mubba, Samuel Mutuku, Safaricom Youth Orchestra, Enkare Saxophonist Quartet, Syssi, Mananga, Ghetto Classics and DJ D-Lite. Part of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support Ghetto Classics.