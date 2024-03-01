Rhumba lovers set for Busia 2024 Sibuor Live Show

For Rhumba fans in Busia town and its environs, Rhumba DJ Marto Sibuor will on Saturday night be the guest DJ at the “Busia 2024 Sibuor Live Show” at the Midway's Tavern on the Busia- Kisumu Highway. The show will be hosted by DJ Stand. It is expected to be a night of the best of Rhumba music from 6pm until dawn.

Meanwhile, DJ Marto hosts “Sibuor Fridays” every Friday at the Villa Park Lounge (formerly Club Signature) on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi. During the shows, he is backed by DJ Benno.

On Thursdays, DJ Marto hosts Rhumba Throwback Thursdays at the Patrons Lounge on Macharia Road.

Host is DJ Mash.

The King Lion Sounds Reggae group will today and every Saturday host “Mature Reggae” shows at the Blue Hut Hotel on Park Road (Opposite Muslim Academy) in Ngara, Nairobi. Revellers will be entertained by DJ King Papa Chally, DJ Crown Tubbs, DJ Derrick, DJ Klymax, Stitches and Bway Junior.

The guest DJ will be Daddy Chosse. Plenty of drinks and African food are available. Shows start at 4pm.