Remembering rhumba star Musa Juma

Fans and former counterparts of Rhumba star Musa Juma will this weekend be involved shows to mark the 13th anniversary since his death.

Activities started earlier in the week with some musicians who performed with him staging shows to celebrate his music. Notably the Afro Ngoma band led by Ben Hinga features veteran singer Sande Asweda who was a longserving singer with Musa Juma’s Orch Limpopo International Band.

According to Hinga, they have throughout this week been playing renditions of some of MJ’s ’top songs like Freddie Afune, Christina, Bibuta, Sudan Mpya ,Paulo Odundo and Woud Maguti..

On Tuesdays the Afro Ngoma band perfoms at -Ruiru Chomazone, Wednesdays at La Baita, Upperhill, then on Thursdays at the -Skypark Lounge, on Thika Road. Elsewhere on Fridays, they perform at Sippers Hurligham, Saturdays at Sippers Hurlingham and Sundays-Daylight Beer Centre, Ananas Mall

Other leading musicians who performed alongside Musa Juma include Johnny Junior of the BV Band, Madanji Perimeter and Igwe Bandason.

Notably, Lydia Owuor an ardent fan of MJ’s music, was last evening due to host an online show on Facebook dedicated to Musa Juma’s music. In the recent past, Lydia has been sharing on social media some of the clips where she has interpreted and immortalized some of Musa Juma’s top songs. His sister Millie Fedha took up the mantle of managing the Limpopo International band after his death. She released a four-track album Rapar Musa alongside his widow Winnie Juma. Other tracks on the album are Mama Nyar Ukwala and Omondi Tonny (dedicated to Musa’s brother who was also a musician).

Prior to his death after a short illness in Mombasa on March 15, 2011, Juma had just returned from a musical tour of USA.

Kenyans in the diaspora, who had a chance to dance to his cultured solo guitar lines and great vocals, will not forget the flamboyant man in trademark dark glasses, who never tired during concerts.

Local FM stations like Ramogi FM, Inka FM alongside Ramogi TV are expected this weekend to treat fans of Juma’s music to some of his best songs.

Musa was reputed as one of the innovators of the Luo rhumba music style, Unlike most other groups from Luo Nyanza who used the Benga style and later Ohangla , Musa opted to the mid tempo, rhumba style. Notably it was Ochieng Kabaselleh who was among those who pioneered fusing rhumba and benga beats. Kabaselleh also blended Lingala lyrics on some of his songs.

Other popular songs by Musa Juma include Mercelina, Hera Mudho and Siaya Kababa

Elsewhere, for fans of the legendary Congolese guitarist Lokassa ya Mbongo, this week has also been a time to team up to mark the first anniversary since his death. With no major concert lined up most of the fans are expected to celebrate his music online.

Some of Lokassa popular compositions include Marie Jose, Monica and Sophia.