Ukraine military

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24, 2022 after the country was invaded by Russian forces. 

| AFP

Weekend

Prime

Nuclear showdown and the horrors of war in literature

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • There are many examples of the dark literature of war in fiction and non-fiction.
  • Literature has accurately captured almost everything happening in the streets of Ukraine

At 4pm on October 27, 1962, the Joint Chiefs advised American President John F. Kennedy to order a military strike on Cuba within the next few hours. The CIA had detected Soviet missiles in Cuba and had assumed that the nuclear warheads that go with them had not yet been delivered.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.