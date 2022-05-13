Nigerian singer-songwriter Asa reveals new music direction

If there’s one song you’ll probably not miss being sampled or covered at a live or acoustic session in contemporary music spots around Nairobi, that song would have to be ‘Jailer’ by Asa.

Born Bukola Elemide, the 39-year-old Nigerian-French singer, songwriter and recording artiste was part of African musicians who grasped the concept of the neo soul sound, turned it on its head and owned it.

And though the song came out in 2007, its popularity has never waned with those in the musical know-how; new-age acts in their early 20s and very gifted musicians have performed the song on their sets or used it as an audition piece in competitions.

“What can I say? I don’t think anyone owes it to me, because I’m from Nigeria and hearing that all the way in Kenya that people are singing the songs, and that it is inspiring them, is a big one to me. I am glad that they’ve also gone on to do their own thing,” she says .

Asa has gone on to produce three more albums after that self-titled debut album, which saw her touring the world. She only paused when the world stopped with the onset of the pandemic. She had just finished doing her German leg and performing in the southern parts of France when the borders started shutting down fast around the world. “We were already at the venue in Paris, and they said the show couldn’t go on,” she recalls.

Great musicians

Unsure of what was going on, she felt it was best to be home and around her family. She has been in Nigeria ever since. This is the longest period she has spent in Nigeria in 15 years. Previously, she would only have three months’ total stay in her hometown between many tours every year.

“It was fun when I was around great musicians. Every night, we’d perform and then get back on the road and go to another country. It was a dream but it was also work.”

She’s had crowds in as far places as Japan and Bahrain singing along to her music. She even lost her voice at the end of an Australian tour. She didn’t realise that she was stressed, and her voice just couldn’t hold a note with just an hour to the show. A band that was to perform alongside them took over the show.

When Asa got to Nigeria, she opened her doors to producers, creatives and artistes. She was able to connect with established and emerging artistes in her homeland for the first time since her career took off. She wasn’t trying to do Afro beats as the genre currently is; she was not willing to change her ways. Instead she was going to work with a producer to shape the music into an Asa sound.

After testing and vibing with a few producers looking for the right mood and feeling, she settled on P.Priime.

However, P.Priime’s world is this new Afro beats and he convinced her to accept what she calls “our birthright”.

“We went in with a blank page. If we do a rap song, fine. If we put in Afro influences, perfect. If we make people dance, great!” she said.

She actually heard her producer playing the beats for her song ‘Ocean’ as she was about to have an early evening once, and went to record it.

“The song means there is just more; you can’t quantify what someone special means to you,” she says.

The song is her latest release. She had released ‘Mayana’ before that. A “tropical, summery, laid back and dancing song”.

She wanted the track to be simpler to pronounce although it’s actually derived from the Spanish word “mañana” meaning tomorrow; it talks to the future and can also be used in place for “healer”. The song is meant to make the listener relax and forget about their worries.

Both songs have had great receptions with ‘Ocean’ nearing 750, 000 views.

New album V

The songs are part of the 10-track new album V, which she describes as short and sweet.

Asa has been an independent artiste since 2019. “I am now getting to show my fans a side of me they didn’t know,” she says.

Asa performed at Royal Albert Hall in London in May and in Lagos last Sunday. She will also have shows in Paris whose dates will be announced soon.

Asa was in Nairobi in February 2019 for a performance at the Koroga Festival.