Nick Mutuma returns with Black Shines series

After laying low for a while, celebrated actor and filmmaker Nick Mutuma will be returning to the screens next week as director of Black Shines Brightest Stories, series.

In the series aimed at celebrating challenges Kenyan creatives go through, viewers will be treated to unfiltered personalized accounts of these individuals who are inspiring their peers and legion of fans and followers through their work.

The series is part of Guinness, Black Shines Brightest campaign that celebrates African creativity and ingenuity.

It will uncover how the local creatives in music, fashion, food, and arts explore their passion for what they do amidst challenges, their appreciation of their cultures, and their aspirations as young creatives.

Some of Kenya’s most talented creatives featured include fashion designer Boguk, visual artist Catherine Jepkemboi popularly known as Minicheps, Samantha and Natalie, the founders of Mama Rocks Gourmet Burgers, and renowned producer, DJ Suraj.

“Black Shines Brightest Stories is an immersive journey into the diverse creative talent that Kenya has to offer. It reveals the challenges that these creatives have faced along the way and the resounding success they are now reaping as a result,” Mutuma says.

The show will premiere on Maisha Magic East at 6:30 pm on July 23.

It is the first of other collaborations to come as part of the Black Shines Brightest campaign.

The brand is working with culture makers from across the country and the continent who embody the spirit of Black Shines Brightest in different ways.