New Congolese rhumba rap sensation DNC Monshemvula rules the music scene

Budding Congolese musician DNC Monshemvula has in the recent past proved to be a force in rhumba music with his captivating songs and beats. DNC who is a rapper and singer is following closely in the footsteps of some of the leading middle aged Congolese stars like Fally Ipupa and Ferre Gola.

However unlike most others from DR Congo, DNC has opted to use his unique music style of R&R ( Rumba & Rap ) during live shows at various spots in Kinshasa. His music style is classified as Afrobeat. While during live show he also plays soukous music.

He performs at spots in Kinshasa like Bana Kin place, Kimpwanza bar, Centre Culturel Francais, Place Victoire amongst others.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week his UK- based manager Mr Jean -Marie Lutete said he was planning to bring him on an East African tour in either August or September next year.

UK- based manager Mr Jean -Marie Lutete. Photo credit: Pool

” DNC has been enthusiastic about touring Kenya and other East African countries to showcase his musical talent and above all popularise his new music.”, he said.

In the early part of his career he was inspired by listening to international music than local music. Notably according to Lutete it was rap legend Tupac Shakur who was his role model in music.

This has seen DNC now excel as a rapper-singer, songwriter and composer singng in both French and Lingala. He made his debut in 2004 as the “The Messenger Rapper “ with a mission to let the world know about what happening in his war-torn country Democratic Republic of Congo . This he did alongside other local rappers under the group name Makaveli. The group however only lasted for seven months.

Later after the split DNC formed his own hip-hop band Mac Eli Outlawz and released his first single Ëvolution RPK with a follow up Gaetan Vandale in 2007 and its remix done in the following year. Buoyed by the success in Congolese rap and dance he released his debut album Panik Total in 2013 which helped DNC and his band to get recognition within not only at home but in other parts of Africa and Europe.

His new and second album entitled Ozobomisa ( you’re causing killings) which is also available on Youtube is set for international appeal according to Lutete.

“ His 13 years of music career expérience in singing about different problems that affect the development of his home country DR Congo and also appealing for social attention, “he said..

The fifth born in a family of seven children, (four girls and four boys) , DNC grew up with his mother , brothers and sisters in Matonge , Kinshasa. This is an area renowned for being the home ground for some of the leading Congolese musicians like the legendary Papa Wemba alongside some members of his Viva La Musica band . Among them under the Molakai community in Viva La Musica were Bongo Wende, Pinos and Jadot le Cambodgien.