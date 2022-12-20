DRC music maestro Verckys Kiamuangana given hero’s sendoff in Kinshasa

Veteran Congolese saxophonist and music producer Verckys Kiamuangana Mateta was on Monday given a befitting final sendoff in Kinshasa at a funeral attended by fellow leading musicians, other celebrities and dignitaries.

Kiamuangana was laid to rest at the Necropolis Cemetery on the outskirts of Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo capital.

Also buried on the same grounds are other top Congolese musicians such as Tabu Ley Rochereau, Papa Wemba, Lutumba Simaro Masiya, Pepe Ndombe, King Kester Emeneya, and most recently Le General Defao.

Previously, Congo’s music greats such as Franco Luambo Makiadi, Dr Nico wa Kasanda and Mpongo Love were interred at the Gombe Cemetery on the outskirts of Kinshasa. It had got filled up, necessitating the establishment of a new burial site for Congolese heroes.

Earlier on Monday, a funeral service was held at the Palais du Peuple (People’s Palace), which brought together many prominent Congolese artistes and other celebrities, including bitter rivals Koffi Olomide and Felix Wazekwa.

The two men, who earlier in their careers closely collaborated on producing some music, have not performed together for years. The two reportedly fell out over professional disagreements.

However, they appeared to have buried the hatchet, when on Monday, they sat next to each other during Kiamuangana’s funeral service.

Wenge Musica BCBG

Others present included singers Blaise Bula, formerly of Wenge Musica BCBG and Montana Kamenga, who worked with Defao in his Big Stars Band before teaming up with Koffi in later years. Kiamuangana’s family was led by his widow, his musician daughter, Ancy, and her siblings.

Ancy, following in her father’s footsteps, made a grand entry into music with her own rendition of her father’s controversial hit song, “Nakomitunaka”.

Speaking to the Nation by telephone yesterday, Kinshasa-based musician Lofombo Gode said he had joined other artistes and fans for a final funeral rites at the National Museum. This, Lofombo pointed out, as they were also preparing to team up with others for the funeral arrangements “Queen of Mutuashi” Tshala Muana, who passed away recently.

“We have been going through a difficult time with the double loss. Two of our fellow leading musicians died within two months,” Lofombo said.

Kiamungana’s death came as somewhat of anti-climax in October, the same week music fans were marking the 33rd anniversary of the death of his former boss, the grandmaster, Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi, who died on October 12, 1989. In a near sad coincidence, Kiamuangana passed away on October 13, 2022.

Congolese music icons

At 78, he was among the few surviving Congolese music icons. He had been in poor health, battling the effects of a stroke and severe diabetes. He is remembered for founding or supporting some of the leading music bands of the 1970s in Kinshasa such as Orch Lipua Lipua, Orch Les Kamale, Orch Shama Shama, Orch Bella Bela, Orch Kiam, and Zaiko Langa Langa. The groups produced their music on his Veve Productions label.

Kiamuangana later became a big champion of musicians’ rights, serving as the president of the giant Congolese music union, Socada.

As his funeral arrangements were being made, the Congolese music fraternity on December 10, suffered another blow with the news of the death of ‘Queen of Mutuashi’ Tshala Muana.

Incidentally, her body is still lying at the Hospital du Cinquantenaire, where Kiamuangana also died.

Popularly known as Mamu Nationale (mother of the nation) for championing children’s and women’s rights, Tshala Muana also dabbled in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament.