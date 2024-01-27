Maquis Original band to hold reunion show in Dar es Salaam

Fans of the legendary Maquis Original band are set for a special treat dubbed “Maquis Original Reunion,” on Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with a scheduled performance by former members of the group.

The show organised by Mama Akudo Special Entertainment to be held at the NDC Break Point, Kunduchi is part of the series of shows lined up by the group to meet their fans across Tanzanian and later beyond.

Expected in the frontline of performances will be veteran solo guitarist and composer Nguza Viking “ Babu Seya“, veteran singer and composer Tshimanga Assosa, trumpet player Kanku Kelly and King Malu. Others are Parash Mukumbule and Balous. The group is famous for some of its popular songs like Karubandika’ (composed by Kasolo Kyanga) Mpenzi Lutta and Kiongo.

Similar reunion shows by members of Maquis Original band were held in January last year in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam.

It was during that tour that Swedish-based guitarist Dekula Vumbi was part of the group.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week Tshimanga Assosa expressed optimism about the organisation of tonight’s show.

“We have been rehearsing and hope to give our fans the best in the repertoire that will feature most of our all-time hit songs,” he said.

Similarly, promoter Felister Mama Akudo said she was optimistic about a good Saturday show. “Later we intend to have the shows extend to Kenya in future with shows in Nairobi and possibly Mombasa.”

Tanzanian music promoter Felister Mama Akudo. Photo credit: Pool

The Mwanza-born Felister Mama Kudo recalled having first toured Kenya in the mid-1980s alongside the legendary Mwanza Town Choir while she was still a school student.

“It was during this tour that we performed at various towns during the regime of the then Kenyan President Daniel Moi,” she said.

Besides songs by Maquis Original being popular on the radio, several Kenyan groups have been performing cover versions of some of the group’s popular songs.

Nguza and Assosa were counterparts in the legendary Maquis Du Zaire band which had offshoots like Maquis Original and Bana Maquis (which Assosa now leads).

Assosa is a former member of the legendary Orch Les Kamale band where he composed the Masua hit song later relocated to Dar es Salaam in the early 1980s forming the Orch Fuka Fuka. Band.

Nguza was a kingpin in playing the solo guitar on most of the songs by the Maquis Du Zaire band, regarded as one of the oldest Congolese bands based in Tanzania.

One of Nguza’s most popular songs was Seya. The Maquis group featured other leading musicians like guitarists Dekula Vumbi, Illunga Banza Mchafu, singers King Kiki, Kasongo Mpinda, Assosa, Kasolo Kyanga and Adaux. The group was rivalled in popularity by the OSS (Orchestre Safari Sound) some of whose members often shifted camps like the deep-voiced veteran singer King Kiki.