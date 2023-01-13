All set for Maquis original reunion shows

Arrangements are in full gear for special shows to mark a reunion of Maquis Original band to be held in the Tanzanian towns of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

The first show is scheduled for next Saturday at the Breakpoint Makumbusho in Dar es Salaam while the second show is set for January 27 at the Royal Village Hotel in Dodoma.

One of the leading proponents of the revival is the veteran guitarist and composer Nguza Viking best known for his song Seya. In the group, Nguza is one of the few solo guitarists able to play the solo guitar in a style almost similar to the legendary Congolese musician Franco Luambo Makiadi.

Related Maquis original band reunion shows Weekend

Notably, the Maquis Original group is best known in East Africa for songs like Karubandika, Ni wewe Pekee, Kiongo, Mpenzi Luta, Mabruki, Makumbele and Wakati Nilikuwa Mdogo.

Other former members of the Maquis Original band who are expected to take part in the reunion shows include Dar-based musicians Tshimanga Kalala Assosa and Kanku Kelly. Others are Swedish- based guitarist Dekula Kahanga Vumbi and UK- based singer Rissa Rissasy Rossignol