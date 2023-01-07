Maquis original band reunion shows

Special shows to mark a reunion of one of Tanzanian greatest bands, Maquis Original are set to be held later this month in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

The group, best known in East Africa for songs like Karubandika, has been active on Tanzanian music scene from the 1970s with the Kamanyola beat initially as Maquis du Zaire to later Maquis Original.

It featured musicians who had relocated from eastern DR Congo to team up with Tanzanians in Dar es Salaam.

One of the leading proponents of the revival is expected to be veteran guitarist and composer Nguza Viking best known for his song Seya. His son Papii Kocha is also a musician having done a remix version of the Seya song.

Other former members of the Maquis Original band who are expected to take part in the reunion shows include Dar-based veteran singer Tshimanga Kalala Assosa, Swedish- based guitarist Dekula Kahanga Vumbi, UK- based singer Rissa Rissasy Rossignol and Dar-based trumpet player Kanku Kelly.

Speaking to Saturday Nation recently, Ernest Christopher of Events Planners of Tanzania, the event organisers, said the first reunion show is scheduled for January 21 at the Breakpoint Makumbusho in Dar es Salaam. The second show is set for January 27 at the Royal Village Hotel in Dodoma.

Tanzanian-based Congolese musician Nguza Viking. Photo credit: Pool

“It's been mainly through requests of fans of the Maquis Original band that we chose to organize the reunion shows,” he said.

Similarly, Ernest pointed out that plans were underway by the group to stage similar shows in Kenya later in the year.

As for Dekula in a recent interview said he would soon fly to Tanzania from Sweden to join the rest during the shows. He recalled having joined the Maquis band in 1986 where he played alongside veteran guitarist Nguza Viking, Ilunga Lubaba, Tshimanga Assosa and Issa Nundu.

After Nguza left the Maquis band in 1987, Dekula rose to be the main solo guitarist with the group. Notably, he played the solo guitar on Assosa’s Ngalula hit song that was released in 1988.

While Assosa is now also a part-time radio presenter, prior to joining the Maquis band he was with Orch Fuka Fuka band, an offshoot of the Kinshasa- based legendary Orch Les Kamale (where he composed the Masua hit song).

Also expected to perform during the shows are singers Parashi Mukumbule and Tabia Mwanjelwa.