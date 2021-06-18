Kiswahili poet, writer Haji Gora takes his final bow

Haji Gora Haji

Tanzanian poet, Haji Gora Haji, who died on June 11, 2021. Pool

Photo credit: Pool

By  Enock Matundura

What you need to know:

  • The poet, who was also known as Mzee Kimbunga, was for a long time a fisherman, porter, sailor and transporter of cloves.
  • Despite having grown up in poverty in Zanzibar, Mzee Haji Gora became one of the most prolific writers in Tanzania.

The Swahili literary fraternity is the poorer, following the demise of renowned poet and writer – Mzee Haji Gora Haji. Mzee Haji Gora Haji, arguably one of the most well known Swahili poets locally and internationally, died on Friday, June 11, at the age of 88.

