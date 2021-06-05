Sheng anthem
File | Nation Media Group

Weekend

Prime

Don’t blame Sheng for poor results in Kiswahili exams

By  Enock Matundura

What you need to know:

  • There has been a contradictory performance in English and Kiswahili in the coast region.
  • Lamentations over poor performance in Kiswahili among candidates from the Coast are not a new phenomenon in Kenya.

Recently, I read in the local media about the concern of leaders and education officials in Mombasa over the county’s ‘dismal performance’ in Kiswahili in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) last year.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME When Dad dies: Chimamanda grapples with grief in new book

  2. Nameless, Wahu love documentary to premiere

  3. PRIME Don’t blame Sheng for poor Kiswahili results

  4. PRIME Austin Bukenya: Do you believe Oriomra and other compulsive modern liars?

  5. What are your options if your hubby brings an 'outside' child?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.