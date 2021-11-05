King Lion Sounds reggae show in Nairobi
King Lion Sounds will on Saturday evening host a special reggae show at the Samba Grill and Lounge on Moi Avenue in Nairobi.
The show will feature DJ Papa Chally alongside King Tubbs, Inspector Derric, MC Mamjey, MC Daddy Stichess, DJ Georges, DJ Klymax2 among others.
DJ Papa Chally said the show, dubbed 'Reggae is Back', will welcome reggae fans back to live performances following the lifting of the night curfew last month.
“We are planning more of such shows as we head into the festive season," he said.
The show starts at 6pm until late night.