King Lion Sounds reggae show in Nairobi

Papa Chally

DJ Papa Chally will entertain reggae fans at King Lion Sounds' annual Dreadbeat Show Festival.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

King Lion Sounds will on Saturday evening host a special reggae show at the Samba Grill and Lounge on Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

