King Lion Sounds to host annual Dreadbeat Festival

King Lion Sounds will on Saturday host the annual Dreadbeat Show Festival at Hotspot Villa in Ngara, Nairobi.

The show will feature performances by DJs Papa Chally, Tubbs, Daddy, Stitches and Derrik.

The show, which will also feature the best of reggae music ranging from roots, dance hall to lovers rock, will include performances by several guest artistes courtesy of MCA Cyrus Kanyi.

Other than great reggae sounds, there will also be lots of food and drinks for the guest during the daylong event.

Elsewhere, UK-based Tanzanian musician Saidi Tumba Kanda, will host the African Night Fever in Brighton City, England.