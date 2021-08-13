Reggae fans to mark Papa Lefty's 26th anniversary

King Lion Sounds will on Saturday host a special reggae show to mark the 26th anniversary of the legendary reggae DJ Papa Lefty's death.

The show at Hotspot Grill on Park road in Ngara, Nairobi will begin at 10am.

The tribute show for Papa Lefty - real name Johnstone Amunga - will also double up as a family fun day with special performances by DJ Papa Chally, DJ Crown Tubbs among others.

During his heyday, DJ Papa Lefty, who was the founder of King Lion Sounds, was a household name in the local reggae fraternity, with Brilliant Hotel, Starlight Club and Hollywood Club among his favourite venues for live performances.

King Lions Sounds, which was previously based at Club Monte Carlo on Kenneth Matiba Road (formerly Accra Road in Nairobi), has since relocated from the city centre.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation, Papa Chally noted that many other popular reggae DJs have since passed on, notably Aronzo, Bongoman, Oliver Sly, Sister Lucy, Papa Davis, Eugene, Papa Kilosh, Man Apolo and Ras Brass.

"In future we are planning to be hosting an annual event that will be dedicated to all the fallen reggae DJs," Papa Chally said.