Reggae fans to mark Papa Lefty's 26th anniversary

DJ Papa Lefty

The late DJ Papa Lefty.

By  Amos Ngaira

  • The tribute show will also double up as a family fun day.
  • There will be special performances by DJ Papa Chally, DJ Crown Tubbs among others.

King Lion Sounds will on Saturday host a special reggae show to mark the 26th anniversary of the legendary reggae DJ Papa Lefty's death.

