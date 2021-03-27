Kenyan scholars ignoring new generation of ‘popular’ writers

Novelist Charles Mangua

Novelist Charles Mangua during an interview at his home in South B, Nairobi, on November 20, 2012. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Odhiambo

There has been a debate raging in these pages in the recent past about the literary scholarship in Kenya. For an outsider, the slanging match is exciting. Exciting because partly the writers revealed some truths that have hardly been public.

