Kenya-Australia partnership rejuvenates artists' corner

The special partnership launched last Thursday in Nairobi between the Australian High Commission and the Ministry of Youth, Arts and Sports will no doubt go a long way in rejuvenating the Wasanii (Artist) Corner. This is an outdoor space for emerging artists at the Kenya Cultural Centre in Nairobi.

The Australian High Commission commissioned three female artists, including Kenyan artist Joy Kito, to collaborate on a special Kenya/Australia mural project. This is part of a wider rejuvenation of the Wasanii Corner, which has been dormant for some time.

Joy will be collaborating with Australian artist Kaff-eine and Australian Aboriginal artist Mim Cole in the design and painting.

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and the Arts, Hon Ababu Namwamba and the Australian High Commissioner to Kenya, Mr Luke Williams, officially opened the Nairobi space.

Speaking at the event, Mr Luke Williams praised the partnership that has resulted in a rewarding cultural exchange between Australian and Kenyan artists.

He said it was inspiring to see three artists working together with little knowledge of each other's cultural backgrounds.

For his part, the CS praised the Kenya Cultural Centre as a vital creative sector in Kenya through which many talents have been developed and nurtured. He also welcomed the partnership with the Australian High Commission which has gone a long way in rejuvenating a key space for long term benefits.