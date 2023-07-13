Ababu promises financial support to artists

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, has introduced financial benefits for artists participating in the prestigious Kenya National Theatre Awards.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of artists, producers and educators to the cultural landscape, Cabinet Secretary Namwamba expressed dissatisfaction at the lack of financial rewards for their remarkable talents.

Speaking at the launch of the Wasanii (Artiste) Corner, an outdoor space for emerging artists in partnership with the Australian High Commission, the CS described the lack of financial incentives as "criminal and unacceptable".

He emphasised the key role that artists, producers and teachers play in shaping the nation's cultural landscape and the need to bridge the gap between their contributions and financial compensation.

"Nothing gives me more pleasure than to see our artists, producers - the people who populate this space - we want to make this industry a sustainable livelihood industry so that our artists can live well," said CS Namwamba.

The Cabinet Secretary further underscored his determination to take Kenya's entertainment industry to a level comparable to other nations. Acknowledging that the creative industry has immense potential to drive economic growth and job creation, he urged that it be treated like any other professional field.

"Under my watch, the Kenya National Theatre Awards will be bigger, better and more financially rewarding for the recipients. The entertainment industry is a big industry everywhere else expects Kenya and under my watch I am determined that Kenya catches up fast," said the CS.

Expanding his vision beyond artists, CS Namwamba acknowledged the vital role of teachers in preparing students for creative endeavours. He emphasised the importance of similar treatment and recognition for teachers of subjects such as drama and performing arts, comparing them to maths or science teachers.

"We want the teachers who prepare our students in school to do a skit, the teachers who prepare the students to go on stage, to be treated similarly to the maths or science teacher," he said.

The partnership between Australian and Kenyan artists has resulted in a visually stunning mural that celebrates the cultural exchange between the two nations. This collaborative project, which brought together three artists from different backgrounds, showcases the deep connections and shared values between Australia and Kenya.

A testament to the strong relationship between the two countries, the mural beautifully depicts the diverse cultures and rich heritage of Australia and Kenya. It seamlessly weaves together elements of both nations, including their landscapes and the warm and vibrant spirit of their people.

The Australian High Commissioner to Kenya, Mr Luke Williams, expressed his excitement about the artistic collaboration and the profound impact it has had on fostering cultural understanding.

"This partnership has provided a rewarding cultural exchange between Australian and Kenyan artists. It's exciting to see three artists who knew little about each other's countries or cultures working together to create this beautiful mural that is so seamlessly connected," Mr Williams said.

The mural not only serves as a visual representation of the bond between Australia and Kenya, but also celebrates the diversity and interconnectedness of the global community. It highlights the power of art to transcend borders and bring people together through a shared appreciation of creativity and cultural heritage.

The Australian High Commission in Kenya actively promotes cultural cooperation and exchange as part of its efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations. This mural is a testament to the success of these efforts and the positive outcomes that can result from fostering artistic connections.