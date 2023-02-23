Nick Ndeda, Nice Githinji, Patricia Kihoro nominated for Kenya Theatre Awards

Former Tahidi High actress Angel Waruinge, media personality Nick Ndeda, actress Nice Githinji and Patricia Kihoro have been nominated in various categories in the second edition of the Kenya Theatre Awards (KTA) with the award ceremony expected to take place today at the Kenya National Theatre.

Nick has been nominated under the category of Best performance by male actor in a monologue, for the production of the Manic Monologues, Angel Waruinge for Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role (play) for the production of I will marry when I want.

Nice Githinji has two nominations for best performance by a female actor in a leading role (play) in How to have an affair, a cheaters guide and I will marry when I want, while Patricia Kihoro is nominated for best performance by a female actor in a monologue, The sex lives of African Women.

This year, 503 local shows will be battling it out for the top position in 32 categories and four special awards category.

The nominees were selected from 100 theatre companies and 170 productions that took place in the year 2022.

"As a member of the jury, I can say that this year's nominees were held to an incredibly high standard. The quality of work produced in the Kenyan theatre industry in 2022 was truly outstanding, making the selection process incredibly difficult.

“We were impressed by the level of creativity and skill displayed by all nominees and it is clear that the industry is thriving. We are excited to see the impact that these talented individuals and organisations will have in the coming years and I am honoured to have been a part of the process of recognising their achievements through the Kenya Theatre Awards,” said Benson Ngobia, the chairperson of the 2021/2022 Kenya Theatre Awards Jury.

The awards seek to celebrate talented actors, directors, writers, designers, and other theatre professionals for their outstanding performances and contributions to the industry.