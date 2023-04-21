Phylis Muthoni Maina: Thriving as a female emcee is no walk in the park

Phylis Muthoni Maina, commonly known as MC Phylis, is an Award-winning emcee.

She won Best Female MC of the Year 2022/2023 during the Kenya Wedding Awards held in August 2022. She also doubles as a freelance voice-over artist, and actress.

Growing up in a Christian family exposed her to interaction with big audiences, which happened mostly in church.

“I joined the primary school Christian Union, the same case in high school where I took p church leadership as a Christian Union charlady,” she says.

Her curiosity led her to study journalism, which was her dream career.

“After high school, I joined Nairobi Aviation College and studied journalism and mass communication,” she says.

“I always admired the news anchors, and needed to know how the news was anchored," she adds.

She decided to try her luck in acting in 2012 when she auditioned for a Kikuyu play at the Kenya National Theatre.

“It was a Kikuyu stage play called Uka Babie Uka. My first time on set was not easy, especially seeing a variety of big lights and cameras, ” she recalls.

She was very nervous to a point of forgetting the whole script.

“Luckily, I had a very supportive team, and they gave me moral support until I gained confidence and we continued with the shoot," she says.

“I went for very many auditions and interviews without giving up until my turn finally came,” says Muthoni.

“I was very excited, and I remember calling my family and close friends after my first audition succeeded,” she adds.

Even with her great passion and determination, art did not pay her immediately.

Dig deep into her pockets

Muthoni recalls the many times she had to dig deep into her pocket to foot the bills incurred in her quest to succeed.

“I shot several movies, and I wasn't paid. I was always funding from my pocket for shoots, lunch, wardrobe, among other things, ” she says.

Some of the shoots were away from Nairobi and would go for days.

At times, she would seek funding from her parents so as to sustain her while on shoots.

“In 2015, I was employed at Nuvision Media as an editor and voice-over artist and in 2018, I was employed at Mt Kenya TV as a host for a children's show called Mucii wa Ciana,” she adds.

She later quit concentrating on self-employment. Her main career now is being a Mistress of Ceremony (MC/Mcee)

“Being an emcee is a magical experience as it is an inborn natural talent. It carries its risk of failure when an individual is not well prepared, and running this risk is such a painful and awful experience,” says Muthoni.

She notes that even so, it can be significantly successful when one is sufficiently prepared in different ways. Being an emcee needs you to warm the crowd and set the tone, bring in energetic and positive vibes, effectively control the event’s proceedings, and bring your pace to your delivery such as ensuring easy flow and voice projection.

“I got into emceeing as a little child. I could perform at weddings at the age of four and also engaged in drama festivals, which further enhanced my aspiration,” she says.

She notes that she strikes a balance in different ways practising more, being professional and holding down the audience with a captivating oration.

“I also ensure to maintain respect verbally and also via body language. I find it fulfilling because I find stability while emceeing the events,” says Muthoni.

She says some of the lessons she has learnt in her career include being in control as a leader during events.

In addition, time management at events has made her gigs successful.

“I have also learned that I may not be the star of the event, but I make the audience and the clients become the star of it. Also, doing what you love and nurturing your talent is a career that can take you to greater heights,” she adds.

Her down moments as a female Mc is a doubt from some clients.

“Sometimes I get referrals, but when a client finds out that it’s a female emcee, they tend to be reluctant and doubtful. Most fail to believe that females can deliver similar to their male counterparts,” she says.

She, however, copes by holding meet-ups with clients, sharing her previous works and convincing them that she can deliver.

Her advice to female artists is: “Being in this industry, especially for females, is difficult. But believing in what you do, and doing it passionately will keep you soaring high. It would be best to learn how to cope with challenges and tag along with those who have entered the industry. Just do not give up. ”